Lycoris Recoil Announces Collab With Madoka Magica

It looks like Puella Magi Madoka Magica is about to get itself a special partner. If you did not know, the hit series has been back in headlines as of late thanks to its new movie and game. Madoka Magica is now gearing up for another project, and it will be tackling the special event with the girls of Lycoris Recoil.

Yes, you heard that right! Madoka Magica has announced it is handling a collaboration with Lycoris Recoil. The latter series will be appearing in the mobile game Magia Record which expands the Madoka Magica universe. To be specific, Takina and Chisato from Lycoris Recoil will be appearing in the game, and they'll get magical girl makeovers to boot.

As you can imagine, this anime crossover has fans excited, and Magia Record will only benefit from the addition. After all, the Madoka Magica game is incredibly popular, and it has spawned a fandom of its own. After the game launched in 2017, Magia Record has put out its own manga, and an anime from Shaft Studios was launched in 2020. The hit series ran for three seasons before closing in August 2022. And now, Magia Record is leaning back into the anime world with help from Lycoris Recoil.

If you are not familiar with Lycoris Recoil, the series debuted in July 2022 under A-1 Pictures. The action series looks innocuous but actually tells the story of an all-female group of assassins who disguise themselves as high school students. Upon its debut, Lycoris Recoil became a smash hit with fans, and its action-packed story made characters like Takina favorites. You can binge Lycoris Recoil on Crunchyroll now if you missed out on the hit, and a manga adaptation began in September 2022 following the show's success.

What do you think about this ambitious crossover project? Have you seen Lycoris Recoil and Madoka Magica? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!