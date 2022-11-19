Lycoris Recoil Announces 2023 Live Action Stage Play

Anime is continuing to expand the world over, with countless countries having the opportunity to see new series and movies that spawn from the medium. One aspect of anime that has yet to hit many other countries are the live-action stage play adaptations that have run in Japan, with major franchises such as My Hero Academia, Beastars, Naruto, and Spirited Away being only a few examples of anime hitting the stage. Now, one of the biggest anime franchises of 2022 will be receiving its own play next year, as Lycoris Recoil has announced a live-action adaptation.

Lycoris Recoil surprisingly was able to take the crown from a new anime adaptation that was considered the biggest of this year, as Spy x Family was topping the streaming charts in Japan for some time before this story focusing on high-octane action came along and dethroned the Forger Family. The play itself, which will adapt the story of "Direct Attack", an organization that has hardcore female agents taking on deadly missions, will run at the Galaxy Theatre in Tokyo from January 7th to the 15th.

Live-Action Recoil

The main cast includes Misato Kawauchi as Chisato Nishikigi, Sakiho Motonishi as Takina Inoue, Nonoka Obuchi as Kurumi, Mikako Ishii as Mizuki Nakahara, Keigo Kitamura as Mika, Natsuki Mieda as Kusunoki, Marina Tanoue as Fuki Harukawa, Sakura Ayaki as Sakura Otomoe, Anna Iijiri as Erika Janome, and Kento Ono as Shinji Yoshimatsu.

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into the world of Direct Attack, Crunchyroll currently has the entire first season with the streaming service detailing an official description of Lycoris Recoil for those interested in this action-packed anime:

"For these peaceful days, there's a secret behind it all. A secret organization that prevents crimes: "DA – Direct Attack". And their group of all-girl agents: "Lycoris". This peaceful everyday life is all thanks to these young girls. The elite Chisato Nishikigi is the strongest Lycoris agent of all time. Alongside is Takina Inoue, the talented but mysterious Lycoris. They work together at one of its branches–Café LycoReco. Here, the orders this café takes range from coffee and sweets to childcare, shopping, teaching Japanese to foreign students, etc. It's mostly tasks unbefitting of Lycoris. The free-spirited and optimistic pacifist, Chisato. And the cool-headed and efficient Takina. The chaotic everyday lives of this mismatched duo begin!"

Via Crunchyroll