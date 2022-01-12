Toonami Makes Big Schedule Change Following the New Year

Toonami has proven itself to be one of the biggest programming blocks on Cartoon Network, helping to introduce scores of viewers to some major new animated programs in the West as well as some of the biggest anime shows from the East. With 2022 having arrived, it seems that the block tied to Adult Swim is making some changes to its roster and will be adding a major new series to its line-up that is surprisingly dark despite its animation style.

Despite this new addition to Toonami’s roster, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim have been having a rough time recently when it comes to their overall ratings, with 2021 seeing a drop in viewership of around 25%. With the programming block of Adult Swim recently losing Family Guy from its schedule but replacing it with Futurama, it’s yet to be seen whether or not 2022 will manage to turn the tides when it comes to the ratings’ dip. With Toonami continuing to bring new animated series to fans in the West, it will be interesting to see what else the block has in store for this year, with this fall seeing the arrival of the long-anticipated original series, Uzumaki by Junji Ito.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Toonami is set to add Made In Abyss to its schedule beginning on January 15th at 1:30AM, joining the likes of Blade Runner: Black Lotus, Assassination Classroom, Naruto: Shippuden, and Cowboy Bebop.

Made In Abyss is currently working on the second season of its anime series, titled Made In Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun, following the initial episodes along with the films that are a part of this unique universe, though the anime has been tight-lipped as to when they can expect the series to return.

If you’re unfamiliar with the story of Made In Abyss, Amazon has the following description of the series listed as such:

“Within the depths of the Abyss, a girl named Riko stumbles upon a robot who looks like a young boy. Riko and her new friend descend into uncharted territory to unlock its mysteries, but what lies in wait for them in the darkness?”

What do you think of this change to Toonami’s line-up? Do you think 2022 will see the programming block increase its viewership? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Toonami.

Via Toonami Faithful