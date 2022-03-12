Madoka Magica Promo Sets Release Date for Magia Record’s Final Season

Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story has finally set a release date for its final season of episodes with a new promo, but its final season might come as a surprise to many. Studio Shaft’s original Madoka Magica series is still their most standout franchise to date, but in recent years fans have gotten to see a comeback of sorts as the franchise branched out with an adaptation of a mobile game spin-off that kicked off its run in 2020. With the second wrapping last year, a third and final season was also confirmed to be on the way.

Originally scheduled to debut last year before being delayed for an indefinite period of time, Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story has officially confirmed that the final season of the series will be airing on April 3rd in Japan. This final season will feature four episodes in total, and every episode will be aired in one single go. Carrying the subtitle Dawn of Light Dreams, it was also confirmed that ClariS and TrySail will be performing the new ending theme, “Orugoru.” You can check out the new promo for the third and final season below:

If you wanted to catch up with Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story before the final season debuts next year, you can now find the series streaming with Funimation, Crunchyroll, HIDIVE, and Hulu. The series is officially described as such, “Few people know the truth: the world is safe thanks to the Magical Girls who are forced to slay Witches. Even though these girls are putting their lives on the line for a wish, rumors say they can be saved in Kamihama City. That’s where Iroha Tamaki is headed in search of answers. She can’t remember the wish she made to Kyubey, but a shadowy figure haunts her dreams.”

This won’t be the only comeback for the franchise either as the main Puella Magi Madoka Magica franchise is currently slated for a return with a brand new movie celebrating its 10th Anniversary. Titled Madoka Magica: Turning the Tide of Walpurgis, this new movie will be picking up right from where Madoka Magica The Movie Part 3: Rebellion left off. But what do you think? How have you liked the Magica Record spin-off anime so far? What are you hoping to see before it all comes to an end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!