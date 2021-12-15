Magia Record: Madoka Magica Announces Final Season Delay

Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story has delayed its final season to a release next year! The Magia Record spin-off series has been a curious project as following the release of the first season last year, it was announced that a second season was in the works. And following the release of second season, it was then announced that a third and final season was being planned for a release towards the end of 2021. Some time has passed since the third season was announced to be in the works, but the newest update for it might sting a little.

The official Twitter account for Magia Record has announced that the third season of the series, which is officially titled as Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story Final Season -Dawn of Light Dreams-, will no longer be airing towards the end of the year as originally planned but is now scheduled for a release in the Spring 2022 anime schedule. There is no concrete release date for the final season just yet, but this window means it will be hitting sometime around April next year.

As for why the major delay, the account cited production issues as the reason for why. But the third season of the spin-off series won’t be the only new entry from this franchise to look forward to either as the main Puella Magi Madoka Magica franchise will be returning with a new feature film of its own as part of the celebration for the 10th Anniversary of the franchise. So there are lots of things to look forward to outside of this final slate of episodes!

If you wanted to catch up with Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story before the final season debuts next year, you can now find the series streaming with Funimation, Crunchyroll, HIDIVE, and Hulu. The series is officially described as such, “Few people know the truth: the world is safe thanks to the Magical Girls who are forced to slay Witches. Even though these girls are putting their lives on the line for a wish, rumors say they can be saved in Kamihama City. That’s where Iroha Tamaki is headed in search of answers. She can’t remember the wish she made to Kyubey, but a shadowy figure haunts her dreams.”

What do you think? Are you curious to see how the Magia Record spin-off series will be coming to an end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!