Madoka Magica Debuts New Poster for Magia Record’s Final Season

Years ago, fans will remember the kind of impact that Madoka Magica had on anime. The magical girl series left audiences stunned with its dark turns, and they all came back for more thrills when its spin-off Magia Record went live. Soon, this new series will come to an end when it returns in the spring, and a new poster is here teasing what’s to come in its final season.

The poster went live over in Japan as Magia Record previewed its final season for fans. The ‘Asaki Yume no Akatsuki’ arc will take up much of this final season, and its first poster can be found below.

As you can see, one of our heroines has their back to fans in this shot as their pink-white cape flutters behind them. They seem to be standing in the middle of a street, but there is no foot traffic to worry about. After all, a giant moth-like monster is flying over the city, and it seems to be gunning for our magical girl.

For those curious about this new season, April 2022 will introduce Magia Record‘s final outing. Shaft will oversee the show as it has done for several seasons so far. You can find all of its episodes to date over on Crunchyroll, and the show’s full synopsis can be found below for more details:

“In exchange for the fulfillment of a wish, Magical Girls keep fighting, unbeknownst to the rest of the world. But Iroha Tamaki can’t seem to remember her wish. “When I became a Magical Girl, what did I wish for again?” There is a gaping hole in her life. Something important has been lost. But she continues to fight every day, without even knowing why… Then, a rumor begins to spread among Magical Girls. “Magical Girls can be saved if they go to Kamihama.” Kamihama City, the city where Magical Girls and Uwasa are gathering. The story of Iroha Tamaki, in search of her lost wish, begins…”

