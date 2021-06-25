Magia Record Season 2 Confirms Release Date With New Trailer

Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story has confirmed the release date for its upcoming second season with a new trailer! Following the end of the first season of this new spin-off for the massively popular Puella Magi Madoka Magica franchise last Spring, it was announced that a second season was in the works. During the 10th Anniversary celebration for the franchise earlier this year, Studio SHAFT had announced that the second season was currently slated for a release later this Summer. Now we've gotten a concrete date for Season 2's premiere this July.

Studio SHAFT has announced that Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story's second season, officially titled as Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story 2nd Season -Eve of Awakening-, will be premiering on July 31st in Japan as part of the Summer 2021 anime season. To celebrate the premiere date confirmation, we got our best look at what to expect next with a slick new trailer for the season. You can check it out in the video above! Below is the official Twitter account's announcement for the date:

Along with the confirmation of the July 31st premiere in Japan, Magia Record also confirmed the new opening and ending themes for the season. Magia Record's Season 2 opening will be titled "Careless" as performed by ClariS, and the new ending theme is titled "Lapis" as performed by TrySail. This is the theme you can hear in action with the new trailer. The staff and cast from the first season are returning for this new season as well. Unfortunately, there's no word on where this will be streaming outside of Japan however.

There's a good chance Season 2 will be streaming with Funimation as they are now offering the first season of the series with both its Japanese and English language dubs for fans who want to catch up before the Summer premiere. This isn't the only new project in the franchise currently being development either as a new feature film for the main Madoka Magica anime is now in the works. But what do you think?

Did you like Magica Record's debut season? Will you be tuning into the second season coming this Summer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!