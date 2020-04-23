The Russo Brothers Updates Fans on Their Magic: The Gathering Series

The Russo Brothers obviously made a name for themselves through their work within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and giving fans the epic two part conclusion to many Avengers' stories in both Infinity War and Endgame, and the future seems bright for the siblings as they give new details about one of their many upcoming series in Magic The Gathering's anime coming up on Netflix! The long running card game has garnered a passionate fan base via real life tournaments and matches, and created a number of video games to boot in this expansive world!

Last year, when the Russo Brothers discussed that they would be creating a series in the world of Magic The Gathering via an anime television show on the streaming platform of Netflix, they also extrapolated on a number of other projects. With upcoming movies in the forms of Grimjack and The Battle of the Planets that are taking older pop culture hits and updating them for the modern era, it seems as if these creators with the Marvel Cinematic Universe will have a lot in their plate.

In a recent interview with Collider, Joe Russo went into brief detail regarding where Magic The Gathering currently is in terms of its development, noting that the script is currently being written for the world that was made famous by the magical card game:

"Grimjack is in the script phase. Magic is in the script phase as well. The animation takes a longer prep period than most periods, but it's really been a long period of time for that. "

Last year, around the time of the anime series' announcement, the Russos went into detail about why they decided to go with Magic The Gathering as one of their next big projects:

“We have been huge fans and players of Magic: The Gathering for as long as it has been around, so being able to help bring these stories to life through animation is a true passion project for us,” the duo said. “Our goal is to not only tell a compelling story leveraging Magic: The Gathering’s incredible body of work, but to also push the medium and perception of storytelling through animation. This series will cross the genres of suspenseful thriller, horror, and drama with deeply developed characters the likes of which are not often seen in animation.”

Are you excited for this new anime universe for Magic The Gathering? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of card games!

Via Collider

