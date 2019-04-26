The Russo Brothers Confirm They’re Done With Marvel Studios After Avengers: Endgame

After 11 years and 21 films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Avengers: Endgame is the culmination of everything that came before. But it also serves as the climax to the story that began with Captain America: Winter Soldier, when directors Joe and Anthony Russo were given their first shot at tackling a huge franchise with a massive budget. From that, to Civil War, to Infinity War, and now this, they’ve blown each project out of the water.

But it looks like their time in the Marvel Studios machine has come to a close — at least for now. While the Russo Brothers have always teased that they’d love to tackle a Secret Wars movie, another such project is likely ANOTHER decade away from becoming a reality. And for now, they’re ready to take a page out of Thanos’ book and rest.

“It’s our Endgame, at least for now,” Anthony Russo explained to Games Radar. “We don’t have any plans for now to make any more Marvel movies. It certainly may come up in the future at some point. We have a wonderful working relationship with [Marvel Studios] and a great passion for what they’re doing.”

While some fans might be disappointed to learn that the Russos are currently done with Marvel upon the release of Avengers: Endgame, they still have a positive relationship with the studio. Anthony’s comments echo what Joe Russo previously told to ComicBook.com, and the duo could return sooner than we think.

“I think that, you know, we’re going to take a little bit of a break,” Joe told us CinemaCon. “We love Marvel. I mean, we’re very close with Kevin [Feige] and Lou [DeEsposito] and Victoria [Alonso] and Trin [Tranh], who’s produced the last two movies with us and eight more. I mean, it’s really like family for us there. But, you know, we’ve done four movies in six and a half years so we’re going to take a little bit of a vacation, but we’ll be, we’ll be back in a heartbeat.”

After the events of Avengers: Endgame, the directing duo have earned a well deserved rest.

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters everywhere.

