'90s Anime Theme Songs That Still Hold Up Today

It's been a great time for opening themes lately, but the 1990s still has a few openings that still hold up amongst the competition today! Opening themes are part of the backbone of any great anime experience as they held fans to understand what kind of show they're getting into while getting them in just the right mood for what's coming their way over a particular episode. Some of the best openings have made such waves with fans over the years that they are looked back on fondly despite all of the new anime each year with their own great openings to offer and fill up fans' respective playlists.

A lot of these more pronounced opening theme songs came during the 1990s as anime started to really take over the world in full, and it helped that these openings offered some of the best theme songs to this day. This small offering below is far from all of the great opening themes from the 1990s anime selections, so let us know which opening theme songs you still think hold up to this day in the comments!

The Best '90s Anime Themes That Still Hit Today

"Tank" by Seatbelts

What's the Anime? Cowboy Bebop

Cowboy Bebop What's the Anime About? "The Bebop crew is just trying to make a buck. This motley lot of intergalactic loners teams up to track down fugitives and turn them in for cold hard cash. Spike is a hero whose cool façade hides a dark and deadly past. The pilot Jet is a bruiser of a brute who can't wait to collect the next bounty. Faye Valentine is a femme fatale prone to breaking hearts and separating fools from their money. Along for the ride are the brilliant, but weird, hacker Ed and a super-genius Welsh Corgi named Ein."

Where to Watch: You can now check out Cowboy Bebop streaming on Crunchyroll, Tubi, Hulu, and Netflix.

"Moonlight Densetsu" by DALI

What's the Anime? Sailor Moon

Sailor Moon What's the Anime About? "Usagi Tsukino is a clumsy but kindhearted teenage girl who transforms into the powerful guardian of love and justice, Sailor Moon. Meeting allies along the way who share similar fates, Usagi and her team of planetary Sailor Guardians fight to protect the universe from forces of evil and total annihilation."

Where to Watch: You can now find Sailor Moon streaming on Hulu and with its own channel on Pluto TV.

"Hohoemi no Bakudan" by Matsuki Mawatari

What's the Anime? Yu Yu Hakusho

Yu Yu Hakusho What's the Anime About? "From cutting classes to brawling in the streets, Yusuke Urameshi is not your typical role model. In fact, this kid's nothing more than a fourteen-year-old delinquent with a talent for trouble. But in a single selfless act Yusuke dies while saving another. For such noble sacrifice he is given a second chance at life, but it's to be a life far different than the one left behind. Now a Spirit Detective, the young man must track down demons and humans alike who desire to rule over the three realms of reality."

Where to Watch: You can find Yu Yu Hakusho now streaming on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Tubi.

"Duvet" by Boa

What's the Anime? Serial Experiments Lain

Serial Experiments Lain What's the Anime About? "After the suicide of a classmate, Lain logs onto the Wired and loses herself in a mess of hallucinations and memories."

Where to Watch: You can find Serial Experiments Lain streaming on Funimation.

"A Cruel Angel's Thesis" by Yoko Takahashi

What's the Anime? Neon Genesis Evangelion

Neon Genesis Evangelion What's the Anime About? "Fifteen years after the Second Impact, Shinji Ikari joins his father's group NERV as one of several teenage mecha pilots fighting the monstrous Angels."

Where to Watch: You can find Neon Genesis Evangelion now streaming on Netflix.

What are some of your favorite '90s anime themes to jam out to this day? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!