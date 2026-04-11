Isekai Series Will Strike A.I. Anime Scenes Following Fan Backlash

Artificial intelligence is a technology that has received major criticism as it grows larger in the entertainment world and beyond. Like North American movies and television, the anime world has seen its fair share of A.I. controversy recently. In a surprising revelation, a major anime studio that brought to life a highly anticipated Isekai franchise is having to do an “about face” when it comes to the implementation of this new technology. Following fan backlash to the discovery of A.I. used in Wit Studio’s new Isekai, Ascendance of a Bookworm, the production house is looking to make amends with viewers.

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In a new press release, Wit Studio confirmed the use of A.I. animation in their latest anime series, but was quick to assure viewers that changes were being made to Ascendance of a Bookworm to placate the fans. Wit confirmed that the A.I. scenes were a part of the Isekai’s opening, as the production house revealed in the following statement, “In the production process of the background art for a portion of the opening sequence of the first episode of this work (hereinafter referred to as “this cut”), a generation AI was used to create the materials.” To flip the script on the use of A.I., Wit confirmed it will make the following changes to the series: “The background art for this shot will be redrawn. Starting with episode 2, the opening sequence will be replaced with the completed version using the aforementioned background art materials.”

The A.I. of a Bookworm

Image Courtesy of WIT Studio

Wit continued their official statement, discussing the technology implementation and how Wit will continue to make amends, “While we at our company are always interested in and closely monitor new technologies related to video production, we have, in principle (*), not permitted the use of generative AI in the video production of our works, including this one. Despite this, the current situation has occurred solely due to shortcomings in our production management and inspection systems, and we take full responsibility for this series of events. As the production company of this work, we sincerely apologize to our fans, the original author, and all other related parties.”

“To date, with the exception of this particular cut, no use of AI-generated images has been confirmed in this work. Furthermore, we would like to add that NAM HAI ART, the art director and background production company for this work, has no involvement whatsoever in the above-mentioned matters. Taking this incident as an opportunity, we will strive to prevent recurrence by revising our production process guidelines and management system. Thank you for your understanding.”

For those who might be unfamiliar with the isekai series mired in controversy, Ascendance of a Bookworm first began as a novel series from author Miya Kazuki in 2013. The Isekai is on its fourth season, with Wit replacing the previous studio, Ajiado. The anime adaptation follows protagonist Urano Motosu as she dies in her previous life, hoping to be reincarnated in a world where she can read books forever. Unfortunately, Urano gets her wish, but in such a way that the deal definitely feels like a wish made on a monkey’s paw.

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Via Wit Studio