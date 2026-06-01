Major Shonen Jump Manga Announces Extended Hiatus At The Last Minute

Unlike the famous Weekly Shonen Jump manga by Shueisha, the Jump SQ. magazine from the same publisher isn’t even a decade old. However, it has introduced readers to some of the most incredible manga of all time. Acclaimed series include Claymore, Blue Exorcist, Moriarty the Patriot, and many more have already received their anime adaptations, and there are more to come. One of the hottest series in the magazine is Yuto Sano’s hit fantasy Gokurakugai. The series, which debuted in 2022, is a continuation of Sano’s one-shot manga, which was published in 2020. The manga has released six volumes so far, and it crossed 1.4 million copies in circulation in February this year, making it one of the hottest series under the banner of Shueisha.

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However, the major thing holding the manga back from reaching even further heights of popularity is the consistent hiatuses due to Sano’s health issues. As a monthly series, missing even a single issue makes fans wait for around two months before a new chapter, which can be quite daunting. It’s been around three years since the manga began serialization, and yet it has only released 35 chapters so far. The latest chapter was released on April 2nd, 2026, and the manga went on a hiatus for May. Fans expected a new chapter on June 4th, but the official X handle and the creator’s account confirmed another unexpected hiatus. The next episode is now expected to drop in the first week of July, most likely on the 2nd of the month.

What Is Gokurakugai About?

Image Courtesy of SHUEISHA

As Sano’s first serialized manga, the series immediately captured readers’ hearts thanks to its captivating art, lovable characters, and intriguing premise. This supernatural action series is set in Gokurakugai, which translates to Paradise District, a vibrant area hiding a dark secret in the shadows. The story focuses on Tao and Alma, two troubleshooters for hire, working in the Saragi Anti-Maga Organization.

On the surface, their primary job is to solve various cases, which include finding missing people or dealing with gang-related issues. However, those missions often revolve around mysterious evil creatures known as Magas that lurk in the shadows. These creatures come from dead humans and animals, possessing unimaginable strength and terrorizing the innocent citizens of the district.

Tao has demonstrated exceptional skills at handling any threat she faces after her troubled past led her to take on such a dangerous job. On the other hand, Alma is a teenage boy with a kind heart, currently struggling with his true identity and embracing his humanity. The story continues as the truth behind his origin comes to light.

Gokurakugai Will Take a While Before an Anime Adaptation

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

For a series this popular, an anime adaptation is more or less guaranteed. However, the only thing holding it back from getting an announcement is the lack of material for even one season. It’s been almost four years since the series’ debut, but even then, it doesn’t have nearly enough chapters for any animation studio to work with.

If Gokurakugai were to get an anime adaptation, it would have to be released in multiple seasons, which is all the more imperative that the manga gets at least more than 50 chapters. Monthly manga often take longer to confirm anime debuts, and with the constant hiatuses, fans might have to wait longer than expected before seeing the story come to life.

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