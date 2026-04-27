Major Shonen Jump Series to Return With Surprise Revival This Summer (First Look Revealed)

One major Shonen Jump franchise is coming back for a surprising revival later this Summer to help celebrate its 10th anniversary. It’s been a wild few years for Shonen Jump as fans of its most classic franchises have likely noticed that many are making their returns with new spinoffs, reboots, sequels or more kinds of revivals. As many of these long running classics celebrate milestone anniversaries, we’re likely going to get even more surprises in the near future. That’s true now for Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu’s The Promised Neverland.

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The Promised Neverland has officially kicked off the 10th anniversary celebration of its original debut with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and it was revealed during Shueisha’s recent Jump Press presentation that there are several projects being planned to help commemorate the occasion. This includes a brand new spinoff story from the series making its debut with the magazine sometime later this Summer. You can check out the first look at The Promised Neverland‘s return below now in the works.

The Promised Neverland to Return With New Revival Chapter

Courtesy of Shueisha

No real details have been revealed about this new The Promised Neverland chapter other than the fact it’s coming sometime this Summer, and original creators Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu are now working on it, unfortunately. Shueisha’s presentation teases it as a “special spin-off story,” so it’s unclear whether or not it’s a potential sequel or follow up. But the draft first look at the new chapter does seemingly tease a return from an older version of Gilda, so we’ll have to see what that might mean for the kind of story this spinoff is going to tell.

But there will be five different projects to celebrate The Promised Neverland‘s 10th anniversary overall. Together with this new spinoff chapter, it was also revealed that the franchise is now in development on a new stage musical (with casting for children now ongoing in Japan). Full color versions of the manga, and a pop up store will be opening across various regions in Japan, and there will be an online lottery for fans in Japan as well. Unfortunately, international fans will likely only have this new chapter to look forward to.

What Happened With The Promised Neverland?

Courtesy of Shueisha

The Promised Neverland might have had a well received run in Shonen Jump, but there’s a huge shadow hovering over the franchise that essentially soured the brand. It’s got such a bad anime adaptation that it’s basically poisoned the well in terms of any goodwill that the series had before. The first season was fine as it adapted the first major arc of the series, but the second season sped through the rest of the manga’s story to reach a very unsatisfying finale when it all came to an end. It was egregious in how it handled things.

All these years later, it’s still tough to even try and figure out why such a decision was made. It’s not the fault of the manga’s story as fans enjoyed it when it ended, but there’s a huge contingent of fans who only recognize the anime’s version of that ending. It’s a shame considering The Promised Neverland was considered one of the greats at the time, but maybe this revival can help get some of that goodwill back.

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