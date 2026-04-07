Shonen Jump’s Most Controversial Series Is Getting a Surprise Revival

One of the most controversial series to ever end with Shuesha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine is coming back with a surprising new project that’s going to bring it to an entirely new medium. Shonen Jump is no stranger to divisive endings as fans have already had debates about a couple of grand finales just this year, but there’s one series that unfortunately made it even worse with one of the most poorly received anime adaptations ever. For better or worse, it killed all momentum for the franchise in the years that followed.

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Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu’s The Promised Neverland has been mired with controversy not because of the manga’s original ending, but the way the anime brought it all to life. This was such a devastating move to the goodwill of the franchise that it pretty much ended all fan excitement for any of its projects, but The Promised Neverland has announced that it’s coming back with a new live-action stage musical now in production with the latest issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.

The Promised Neverland Announces New Musical Revival

Courtesy of Shueisha

The Promised Neverland will be getting a new stage musical currently slated for a Winter 2026 release in Japan. As part of the 10th anniversary celebration of the manga’s original debut, this new play will be produced by theater group RKX International. Auditions are currently being held for the main trio of children, Emma, Norman, and Ray, and interested fans in the region can find out more about the audition process with the play’s official website. But with this commemorating such a big anniversary, it’s likely far from the only new project in the works.

The Promised Neverland returning with this new project comes as a surprise as some of the other previously announced projects for the franchise have since been inactive following the anime’s disastrous finale. Prime Video revealed that they intended to produce a live-action adaptation of the series (following the release of a live-action feature film in Japan) with even a writer and director attached, but no new information has been revealed in the six years since that initial announcement.

What Happened to The Promised Neverland?

Courtesy of CloverWorks

The Promised Neverland was an incredible manga success as fans were desperately waiting to see the series adapted. That success continued with the debut season of the anime, and nothing really seemed wrong. But then the second season made its debut, and made some very unfortunate decisions. Not only did the anime skip over some of the biggest (and most beloved) events in the manga series, but it decided to go right to the actual ending of the story without any of the proper build up.

This was such a massive mistake for the adaptation that it ultimately soured any opinion of the franchise overall. It might have been unfair in retrospect, but it’s hard for any brand to shake off such a negative response. No matter what The Promised Neverland does, it’s always going to be in the shadow of such a huge downfall.

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