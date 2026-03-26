One of The Most Controversial Shonen Series is Planning a New Project

In recent days, Weekly Shonen Jump has run into major controversy with the end of many of the tales that populate its pages. While the publication has helped introduce the anime world to some of the biggest properties of the medium, this doesn’t ensure that every shonen series will run forever. While many have been canceled due to a lack of interest, others ended on their own terms, such as Chainsaw Man. Recently, a series that ended years ago has teased that something big is coming for the franchise to help celebrate its tenth anniversary. While controversial, said manga gained a serious fanbase throughout its run.

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The Promised Neverland debuted in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump in 2016, focusing on a story that is far from the likes of One Piece and Dragon Ball. Rather than focusing on physical fights, the story from Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu placed the spotlight on an orphanage that lives in a world of monsters. Grace Field House exists in a world where humans are cattle for terrifying creatures, reeling plenty of viewers in with the anime’s first season. While the second season was quite controversial, this isn’t stopping the franchise from preparing for its tenth anniversary celebration. In Weekly Shonen Jump #19 this year, a new project will be announced for the franchise, though the details of this project remain a mystery.

What Made The Promised Neverland Die?

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The original manga had its issues, but the premise and the characterization were so solid that The Promised Neverland became a major mover and shaker in the shonen world. Unfortunately, the anime adaptation had a controversial second season thanks to both animation issues and a conclusion that attempted to wrap up Grace Field House’s story in a far too fast manner. To this day, the series still receives mixed feelings from anime fans, though the franchise clearly is still planning celebrations to revisit its story.

The Promised Neverland received a live-action film in 2020 in Japan, and Amazon had previously confirmed that Prime Video was creating a live-action series of its own. For the upcoming tenth anniversary, it’s possible that the news could relate to the latter, as the live-action television series hasn’t revealed any updates for years. While many believe that the series might be “dead in the water,” an official cancellation was never revealed by Amazon.

As for whether this upcoming announcement might be a sequel series, it would be interesting to see how a second part would work if that were the case. The Promised Neverland ended in a fairly conclusive way, meaning that the creators would have to traverse wild new territory. While it’s also possible that a reboot could arrive to correct the mistakes of season two, we’ll know more when the celebratory event is revealed next week in Weekly Shonen Jump.

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