12 Years Later, Major Shonen Jump Anime Shares Trailer for New Reboot

One major Shonen Jump franchise is returning for a new anime reboot 12 years after its original debut, and fans have gotten a new look at what to expect from the facelift with a new teaser trailer. Shonen Jump has been going through an era of change in the last few years as some of its biggest modern franchises have come to an end in the magazine. But at the same time, many of its most classic releases have been coming back with new revivals, reboots, sequels and other cool projects too.

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That’s the case for Daisuke Ashihara’s World Trigger. While the manga has been in the midst of several hiatuses and sudden breaks due to the creator’s health, the franchise is still going strong. The anime is making its comeback with not a highly anticipated fourth season, but instead a new reboot anime series adapting World Trigger from the very beginning. Check out the new teaser trailer for the World Trigger reboot anime below as a new update also confirms some major returns from the classic anime.

World Trigger Reboot Reveals Returning Cast and Staff

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World Trigger has confirmed it’s going to be returning with a new “Reboot Project” adapting Ashihara’s manga from the very beginning. This new reboot is going to be tackling the Border Enlistment, Large-Scale Invasion, and B-Rank Wars arcs from the manga, and is teased to be a more “powered up” version of World Trigger’s very first season. Although Toei Animation produced the original version of the anime when it debuted back in 2014, they are also going to be behind this new rebooted version of the anime as well.

Together with this new teaser trailer, World Trigger Reboot will feature Morio Hatano directing the anime for Toei Animation (which was the studio behind the original anime). Hiroyuki Yoshino will be providing the scripts once more, and Toshihisa Kaiya will also be coming back to provide the character designs ((of which a few can be seen in the teaser trailer). Returning voice cast currently confirmed include Tomo Muranaka as Yuma Kuga, Yuki Kaji as Osamu Mikumo, Nao Tamura as Chika Amatori, Yuichi Nakamura as Yuichi Jin, and Hideyuki Tanaka as Replica.

What’s Even Going on With World Trigger?

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This is likely going to be one of the The original TV anime series made its debut 12 years ago, and released two other seasons across the decade that followed. But it also wasn’t exactly the most watched show either. And the fans who love the series were hoping to see it come back for a new season tackling some of the newer arcs we’ve seen in the manga. So this reboot might be the opportunity for lapsed fans to see what the hype from the series is all about.

It might be because Ashihara has had a very stilted kind of release schedule for World Trigger. The creator often has to take multiple breaks, and that would make it a tough series for any production company to attempt to adapt. Going back to the beginning with the franchise instead and setting out to make a better version of the TV anime just might be the right move.

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