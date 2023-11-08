Shonen Jump Launches Contest With Big Netflix Prize

It's no secret that Netflix is going all-in when it comes to creating anime originals along with adding some popular anime properties as exclusives to their streaming service. With the likes of Baki Hanma, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, Beastars, and many more helping to make Netflix a player in the anime medium, fans will have the opportunity to create their own anime story for the streaming service. Shonen Jump is teaming up with Netflix using its app, World Maker, to let anime fans become the next big anime creators.

Shonen Jump's World Maker App was created as a way for anime fans to create their own manga in a similar style as the publication responsible for the likes of One Piece, Dragon Ball, My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, and too many more to count. Here's how the World Maker App describes itself, as the app is currently available to download for free, ""World Maker" born from Jump+. Even if you can't draw a picture, just combine the parts. You can easily create video storyboards and comic titles. You can create storyboards and manga titles. Even if you can't draw, you can easily create manga names and video storyboards with your smartphone.

Netflix x Shonen Jump Contest

Shueisha, the company behind Shonen Jump, announced that the World Maker Map would allow anime fans to participate in a contest that would create a major new anime entry for Netflix. The short, which would be ten minutes or less, would net the grand prize winner a little over $3000 USD and be transformed into an anime for the streaming service. The contest itself will be available to participate in until January 8th of next year, so if you have an anime idea in your head, now is the time to bring it to life. You can check out more details about the contest by clicking on World Maker's Official Website here.

Shonen Jump remains one of the biggest distributors of manga in the world today. Creating major franchises for decades, it doesn't seem as though the regularly released magazine will be stopping any time soon. In the future, it will be interesting to see if Netflix and Shueisha continue to partner up when it comes to adapting franchises from manga to the anime world.

Do you have an idea for a manga bouncing around in your head? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things anime and comics.