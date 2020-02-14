Mark Hamill Cast As Skeletor In Masters Of The Universe: Revelation

Netflix and Mattel Television have released the official cast list for Kevin Smith‘s Masters of the Universe: Revelation, an original anime that serves as a direct sequel to the ’80s adventure cartoon. The cast includes a lot of familiar names for fans of animation, genre entertainment, or Smith’s own work. Back in November, Smith teased a “huge” voice cast for the production, and the just-released list does not disappoint, beginning with Mark Hamill providing the voice of Skeletor. Besides being a Star Wars legend and one of the most accomplished voice actors of his generation, Hamill appeared in Smith’s 2001 film Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back.

The cast list was pretty thorough, too, so we have a good sense of how it’s going to shake out. On top of a number of big names and exciting surprises, we get Alan Oppenheimer, the original voice of Skeletor, returning to voice Moss Man.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check it out below:

Mark Hamill (Star Wars, Batman: The Animated Series) as Skeletor, Lena Headey (Game of Thrones, 300) as Evil-Lyn, Chris Wood (Supergirl, The Vampire Diaries) as Prince Adam / He-Man, Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Cruel Intentions) as Teela, Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones, Clash of the Titans) as Man-At-Arms, Stephen Root (Office Space, Barry) as Cringer, Diedrich Bader (Office Space, Napoleon Dynamite) as King Randor / Trap Jaw, Griffin Newman (The Tick, Vinyl) as Orko, Tiffany Smith (Behind Enemy Lines, Supernatural) as Andra, Henry Rollins (Johnny Mnemonic, Lost Highway) as Tri-Klops, Alan Oppenheimer (Westworld, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe) as Moss Man, Susan Eisenberg (Wonder Woman, Justice League) as Sorceress, Alicia Silverstone (Clueless, Batman & Robin) as Queen Marlena, Justin Long (Galaxy Quest, Live Free or Die Hard) as Roboto, Jason Mewes (Clerks, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back) as Stinkor, Phil LaMarr (Mad TV, Justice League) as He-Ro, Tony Todd (Candyman, Star Trek: The Next Generation) as Scare Glow, Cree Summer (DC Super Hero Girls, Vampirina) as Priestess, Kevin Michael Richardson (The Batman, ThunderCats) as Beast Man, Kevin Conroy (Batman: The Animated Series, Crisis on Infinite Earths) as Mer-Man, and Harley Quinn Smith (Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot) as Ileena

The synopsis describes the series as “A radical return to Eternia,” saying, “Revelation is a direct sequel series to the classic era of Masters of the Universe. Featuring fan favorites He-Man, Orko, Cringer, and Man-At-Arms, the story pits our heroic warriors and guardians of Castle Grayskull against Skeletor, Evil-Lyn, Beast Man and the vile legions of Snake Mountain! But after a ferocious final battle forever fractures Eternia, it’s up to Teela to solve the myster of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to prevent the end of the Universe! Her journey will uncover the secrets of Grayskull at last. This is the epic He-Man and the Master of the Universe saga fans have waited 35 years to see!”