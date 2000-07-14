Marvel's X-Men and Wolverine Anime are Coming to Netflix Soon

✖

Marvel's X-Men and Wolverine anime series are coming to Netflix soon! Back in 2010 when anime was first breaking into the mainstream for the first real time, Marvel Entertainment collaborated with Studio Madhouse (the studio behind One-Punch Man's first season, Hunter x Hunter and more) for a series of four brand new anime takes on some of its most popular franchises at the time. This included Iron Man, Blade, X-Men and a series all about Wolverine. These series debuted to a relatively divisive response from both dedicated anime and Marvel fans, but maybe they will have a better shot on Netflix!

Two of these Marvel anime series will be making their way to Netflix on Wednesday, December 16th, Marvel Anime: X-Men and Marvel Anime: Wolverine. For some reason, Netflix is listing each release as a "Season 1" though none have been made since the four part collaboration project ended its run back in 2011.

Netflix describes Marvel Anime: Wolverine as such, "Logan, aka mutant X-Man Wolverine, is on a quest to reclaim the love of his life -- whose crime lord father is planning an arranged marriage for her." This series includes the likes of Rikiya Koyama as Wolverine, Fumiko Orikasa as Mariko Yashida, Hidekatsu Shibata as Shingen Yashida, Kazuki Yao as Hideaki Kurohagi, Romi Park as Yukio, and many more.

Netflix describes Marvel Anime: X-Men as such, "A year after their dissolution, the X-Men are re-assembled by Professor Charles Xavier to investigate the kidnapping of young mutants in Japan." The series includes a cast of Toshiyuki Morikawa as Cyclops, Rikiya Koyama as Wolverine, Atsushi Abe as Takeo Sasaki, Yutaka Aoyama as Neuron, Katsunosuke Hori as Charles Xavier, Aya Hisakawa as Storm, and many more.

Both series included both Japanese and English language dubbed releases when they launched back in 2010, and they were only two of the four part project. These anime projects have been missing from streaming services much like many of the anime influenced projects from Marvel over the years, but soon a whole new generation of fans will see how the anime world takes on these major heroes.

Will you be checking out Marvel's anime takes on X-Men and Wolverine? Did you check out these shows on G4 back in the day? Which Marvel heroes and villains do you think make the best fit for anime? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!