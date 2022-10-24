Mashle Reveals New Look at Mash's Anime Design

Mashle: Magic and Muscles has been steadily getting ready for the anime's debut coming next year, and the series has revealed a new look at how Mash Burndead will be designed for the new series! Hajime Komoto's original manga series might be preparing for the end as Mash and his friends are fighting the final villainous group in the final arc of the series, but the franchise will instead be branching out in a whole new way with its debut anime adaptation. It's been a while before we have gotten to see it, but that's beginning to change.

There has been very little revealed for Mashle: Magic and Muscles' anime production thus far as it is currently scheduled for a release during a vague window next year, but the newest look at the series from the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine have revealed a closer look at Mash Burndead's character design for the series. It's clear that the anime will be capturing Komoto's deceptively simple art style for the adaptation, but that's before kicking in all of the action seen in the manga. Check it out below as spotted by @WSJ_manga on Twitter:

MASHLE TV Anime Mash Burnedead CD in Issue #47. pic.twitter.com/9Jfx1r7UEB — Shonen Jump News – Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) October 23, 2022

What is Mashle: Magic and Muscles?

Mashle: Magic and Muscles will be making its anime debut some time in 2023, and the anime is being touted as a "complete" adaptation of the manga series. Tomoya Tanaka will be directing the new anime for A-1 Pictures, with Yousuke Kuroda handling the scripts for the series, Hisashi Toshima providing the character designs, and Masaru Yokoyama composing the music. Mash Burndead will in turn be voiced by Chiaki Kobayashi (Vinland Saga, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime and more) for the anime.

If you wanted to check out the original manga, Viz Media offers Mashle: Magic and Muscles on their digital Shonen Jump library. They tease the first volume of the series as such, "In the magic realm, magic is everything-everyone can use it, and one's skill determines their social status. Deep in the forest, oblivious to the ways of the world, lives Mash. Thanks to his daily training, he's become a fitness god. When Mash is discovered, he has no choice but to enroll in magic school, where he must beat the competition without revealing his secret-he can't use magic! Mash just wants to live in peace with his father in the forest. But the only way he'll ever be accepted in the magic realm is by attending magic school and becoming a Divine Visionary—an exceptional student revered as one the chosen. But without an ounce of magic to his name, Mash will have to punch his way to the top spot."

