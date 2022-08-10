Mashle Shares Peek at Magic Academy in New Sketch

Mashle: Magic and Muscles is getting ready to unleash its debut anime adaptation, and has shared a small peek behind the ongoing production with an early sketch of Easton Magic Academy! Hajime Komoto's original manga series is now working its way through its final arc with each new chapter releasing in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, but it's far from the end of the franchise overall. Because while the manga might be getting ready for its eventual end, the franchise will be continuing on further with its full anime adaptation premiere coming our way some time in the next year.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles is currently scheduled to release in 2023, and while details are still very much scarce about the studio and staff involved with the new project (outside of it being licensed by Aniplex of America), the series production is proceeding as planned. The official Twitter account behind the upcoming anime debuted a first look at the environment sketch for Easton Magic Academy, one of the most important settings in the series overall as it's where Mash Burndead flips the magic world on its head when he attends. You can check it out below:

There's no concrete release date currently set for the new anime just yet, so that means there's plenty of time to get acquainted with the original series. If you wanted to keep up with the latest chapters of Mashle's original manga, you can now find the most recent releases completely for free with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. The physical volumes have been hitting shelves as well, and Viz Media teases Mashle: Magic and Muscles as such:

"In the magic realm, magic is everything-everyone can use it, and one's skill determines their social status. Deep in the forest, oblivious to the ways of the world, lives Mash. Thanks to his daily training, he's become a fitness god. When Mash is discovered, he has no choice but to enroll in magic school, where he must beat the competition without revealing his secret-he can't use magic! Mash just wants to live in peace with his father in the forest. But the only way he'll ever be accepted in the magic realm is by attending magic school and becoming a Divine Visionary—an exceptional student revered as one the chosen. But without an ounce of magic to his name, Mash will have to punch his way to the top spot."

How do you feel about this first look at Mashle's anime debut? What are you most excited to see in action next year?