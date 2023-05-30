Mashle: Magic And Muscles is Bringing Its Cream Puff to Life

Mashle: Magic And Muscles focuses on a young would-be magician that is attempting to become the "Divine Visionary" despite the fact that the protagonist has no magical abilities to speak of. Mash Burnedad does have quite the feather in his cap when it comes to being a student at Easton Magic Academy, as his wild strength allows him to perform feats that many mistake for magic. With Mash expending some serious energy on his journey, his edible of choice, Cream Puffs, is coming to our world this summer.

The Mashle manga is in the throes of its Final Arc, aiming to bring Mash's quest to a close. With the Mashle anime premiering earlier this year, a second season has yet to be confirmed at this point, though there should be plenty of material to cover should the adaptation of Hajime Komoto's magical manga. Now, fans in Japan will have the opportunity to chow down on the delicious treat that has been fueling Mash over the years, though North American fans are seemingly out of luck.

Mash's Cream Puffs

Mashle: Magic And Muscles Cream Puffs are coming to Japan this summer. Arriving in grocery stores from June 1st to July 31st, these treats won't allow you to pull off the wild feats of strength that Burnedad has pulled off, but they might just be as delicious as the cream puffs of his magical world. While they might not be making their way to North America, you can scope out the cream puffs below:

(Photo: Monteur)

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into Mashle: Magic And Muscles, here's how Crunchyroll describes the journey of Mash Burnedad and his magical friends, "This is a world of magic. This is a world in which magic is casually used by everyone. In a deep, dark forest in this world of magic, there is a boy who is singlemindedly working out. His name is Mash Burnedead, and he has a secret. He can't use magic. All he wanted was to live a quiet life with his family, but people suddenly start trying to kill him one day and he somehow finds himself enrolled in Magic School. There, he sets his sights on becoming a "Divine Visionary," the elite of the elite. Will his ripped muscles work against the best and brightest of the wizarding world? The curtain rises on this off-kilter magical fantasy in which the power of being jacked crushes any spell!"

What anime food would you love to eat in real life? Do you think Mashle is the biggest new anime of 2023? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Mash.

Via Crunchyroll