Mashle Creator Explains How Its Anime Came About

What happens when you mix the hilariously over-the-top story of One-Punch Man in a setting that is somewhat similar to the magical world of the Harry Potter series? Well, you get Mashle: Magic And Muscles, with the manga originally written and drawn by mangaka Hajime Kōmoto and quickly taking the Shonen world by storm following its arrival in 2020. Set to receive an anime adaptation later this year, the creator of the series revealed when and why the decision was made to bring his hilarious magical tale to the small screen.

Mashle will be brought to television by A-1 Pictures, the studio that might be best known for working on franchises such as Sword Art Online, Kaguya-Sama: Love is War, The Seven Deadly Sins, and one of the biggest recent series in Lycoris Recoil. This year won't just see A-1 bringing this story of sorcerers to animation, but will also be adapting the long-awaited Solo Leveling to the screen as well.

Why Is Mashle Getting An Anime

Hajime explained in a recent interview in Jump Giga 2023, a publication from Shueisha, that Mashle was receiving an anime thanks to its continuing popularity and that the decision was originally made following the release of the sixth volume of the series in Japan, which hit the stands in April of 2021.

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into this hilarious story that sees a young protagonist focusing on his fists to fight against magical threats, you can see Mashle's official description below:

"This is a world of magic. This is a world in which magic is casually used by everyone. In a deep, dark forest in this world of magic, there is a boy who is single-mindedly working out. His name is Mash Burnedead, and he has a secret. He can't use magic. All he wanted was to live a quiet life with his family, but people suddenly start trying to kill him one day and he somehow finds himself enrolled in Magic School. There, he sets his sights on becoming a 'Divine Visionary,' the elite of the elite. Will his ripped muscles work against the best and brightest of the wizarding world? The curtain rises on this off-kilter magical fantasy in which the power of being jacked crushes any spell!"

