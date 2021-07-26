Masters of the Universe: Revelation Shares Close Look at He-Man and Battle Cat Designs

✖

Masters of the Universe: Revelation shared a closer look at the new character designs for He-Man and Battle Cat in the new Netflix series! The Kevin Smith led production for Mattel Television finally debuted with Netflix earlier this week, and with it fans have gotten to see just how much this sequel series has not only picked up from the first Filmation produced animated series back in the 1980s, but has changed up for a new era and generation of fans. This is a shake up from the ground up, starting with the character designs.

Powerhouse Animation celebrated the debut of Masters of the Universe: Revelation on Netflix by sharing a closer look at the character design sheets for not only Adam and Cringer, but their superpowered He-Man and Battle Cat transformations as well. Now fans can see just how many little details went into these redesigns for the sequel series before it even came to life in much fuller ways. Check them out below:

Let us grace your week with designs for Masters of the Universe: Revelation. The loveable Prince Adam with Cringer, & He-Man himself with Battle Cat coming in HOT! Designs by the talented @eddienunezart @PatrickStannard @mmmjoos @joyhua. @Mattel @NetflixGeeked #MOTU pic.twitter.com/ZJjcxNIWT1 — Powerhouse Animation (@powerhouseanim) July 26, 2021

He-Man and Battle Cat not only got new designs, but new voices as well with Chris Wood taking on Adam and Stephen Root is the voice behind Cringer. If you wanted to check it out for yourself, Masters of the Universe: Revelation's first five episodes are now streaming on Netflix. ComicBook.com's Evan Valentine reviewed the series (which you can find here). Stating the following about its debut:

"Smith and company really dive headfirst into the history of Eternia with this new series, exploring a lot of territories that are sure to satiate die-hard fans while also helping to bring in new viewers...At its heart, Masters of the Universe: Revelation is a love letter to the world of Eternia from Kevin Smith and crew, and it's one that's most assuredly worth reading."

