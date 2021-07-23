Masters Of The Universe Fans React To Revelation's Netflix Arrival
Masters of the Universe: Revelation is a soft reboot of the original series of He-Man And The Masters of the Universe that premiered in the 1980s, with the legendary nerdy director Kevin Smith bringing this new animated show to life, and fans took to social media to share their feelings about the arrival, both good and bad. With the series swinging for the fences when it comes to not only paying homage to the lore of the past when it comes to all things Eternia, it makes some big changes to the franchise that definitely has fans talking.
Netflix Geeked shared the news of the arrival of Masters of the Universe: Revelation along with a clip of Prince Adam using the power of Greyskull in order to transform himself into the protector of Eternia, He-Man, to fight against the malevolent Skeletor:
the power has returned ⚔️ Masters of the Universe: Revelation is now streaming on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/j9dCo13zEk— Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) July 23, 2021
A True Himbo
the word “himbo” is now reserved for he-man and he-man only pic.twitter.com/jvyVqL3olx— aquila🫀 (@belllmonts) July 23, 2021
Where Are The Public Safety Advertisments?
The new He-Man show is fantastic!
However, the only thing that's missing is a short PSA at the end of each episode where He-Man lectures us on stuff like how drugs are bad..
Can we have some of these in Part 2? pic.twitter.com/kxbPIpItE2— The Golden God (@Zeppelinlover1) July 23, 2021
Lifelong Fans Are Digging It
I watched the first episode of #MotuRevelation and am totally knocked out. We’ll done, @ThatKevinSmith. It’s fantastic. This lifelong He-Man fan is pretty happy today. pic.twitter.com/6ErrqjnryI— Dan Brooks (@dan_brooks) July 23, 2021
A Wonderful Time To Be Alive
That new He-Man Netflix show rocks. What a wonderful time to be alive! #ThePowerReturns pic.twitter.com/5pkdsakS2Q— Simon Miller (@SimonMiller316) July 23, 2021
Fans Feeling Like Kids Again
EPIC ! Feel like a kid again. Kevin Smith and team have done an amazing job at bringing He-Man to today’s audience yet keeping true to the original. Can’t wait for part 2 !! #mastersoftheuniverserevelation pic.twitter.com/tewXMXUQfJ— Craig (@C80per) July 23, 2021
Taking The Day Off
Don’t talk to me today.— CKHall 👨🏼🏫👨🏼🔬⚛️🌍🇨🇦🦞🏴🇮🇪 (@ChadwickKHall) July 23, 2021
Watching He-Man. pic.twitter.com/Ev7NNYDy7F
Folks Missing He-Man
damn they killed He-man in episode 1??? umm.... #mastersoftheuniverserevelation pic.twitter.com/o7hjp9tT2Y— Montré Bible 🏳️🌈♓ (@MontreBible) July 23, 2021
Fans Demanding More
#mastersoftheuniverserevelation so far it is interesting, the voice actors are amazing. Right now the only thing pissing me off is having only 5 episodes for part one. Never knew why some animated series have such a short series at the start? maybe to test the fanbase I guess pic.twitter.com/Eh9UjErk8Z— Will random fan (@animecollector2) July 23, 2021