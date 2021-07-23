Masters Of The Universe Fans React To Revelation's Netflix Arrival

Masters of the Universe: Revelation is a soft reboot of the original series of He-Man And The Masters of the Universe that premiered in the 1980s, with the legendary nerdy director Kevin Smith bringing this new animated show to life, and fans took to social media to share their feelings about the arrival, both good and bad. With the series swinging for the fences when it comes to not only paying homage to the lore of the past when it comes to all things Eternia, it makes some big changes to the franchise that definitely has fans talking.

Netflix Geeked shared the news of the arrival of Masters of the Universe: Revelation along with a clip of Prince Adam using the power of Greyskull in order to transform himself into the protector of Eternia, He-Man, to fight against the malevolent Skeletor:

the power has returned ⚔️ Masters of the Universe: Revelation is now streaming on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/j9dCo13zEk — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) July 23, 2021

What do you think about the new Masters of the Universe series? Were you shocked about the major developments that take place in the world of Castle Greyskull? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Eternia.