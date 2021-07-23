Masters Of The Universe: Revelation Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

✖

Masters of the Universe: Revelation has hit the streaming service of Netflix, taking fans back to the world of Eternia with the original animated series produced by Kevin Smith at the helm. Acting as something of a soft reboot to the original series, Smith and company weren't afraid to make some big changes to the latest adventures of Prince Adam and the forces of Castle Greyskull, along with bringing some heavy hitters when it comes to voice actors to bring the likes of He-Man, Skeletor, and the other heroes and villains to life.

Kevin Smith, the director of movies such as Clerks, Mallrats, Chasing Amy, and others, hasn't been shy about his love of all things Eternia, with the animated series showing that as a producer on the series, the updated story is attempting to pay homage to the original while also telling new, darker stories for some beloved characters. Some of the changes that were made to the series from the original story might have caused some fans to do a double-take, however, as the difference between the Critic Score and that of the Audience Score seems to be widely different from one another.

The Rotten Tomatoes score currently is sitting at 97% with the Critics and 39% with the audience, as the latest story in Eternia's history has definitely divided the viewers in terms of overall rating it seems:

In preparation for Revelation's arrival, Netflix released a sixty-second primer that gets fans caught up on what they can expect from the current animated series by Powerhouse Animation, featuring He-Man, Skeletor, and the other denizens of the Planet of Eternia:

With Netflix releasing the first five episodes of the series, ending on a giant cliffhanger, fans are waiting to see when the next part of the show will arrive that will continue the new adventures of this classic story.

