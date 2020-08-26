He-Man & The Masters Of The Universe On Netflix - Kevin Smith Reveals When We May See A Trailer

✖

Kevin Smith shared on social media today that he had seen some of the animation from the first eight episodes of Masters Of The Universe: Revelation, which will be a reboot/sequel for the He-Man series as a Netflix original series, and the film maker has also taken the opportunity to share just when fans might expect the first trailer for this much awaited animated show. With an extensive voice cast helping in bringing to life both the heroes and villains of Eternia, this will be a new series that Smith touts as being made for fans of the original series!

Among the cast of voice actors, Mark Hamill of Star Wars and Batman The Animated Series fame will be voicing Skeletor and a cast of big time actors will be playing the role of the "Masters of the Universe". With the show being produced by Powerhouse Animation, the same animation studio responsible for the animated adaptation of Castlevania that has become one of Netflix's most popular original series, fans are waiting with anticipation when we can expect to see not only the character designs, but the animation style that will be used to once again breathe life into the world of He-Man!

Kevin Smith shared his thoughts about when we can expect to see the first character designs and trailer for the series, noting that he expects fans to get their initial glimpse at the series in six to nine months from this moment:

I’d post scripts and the @powerhouseanim animatics if it wouldn’t get me fired. @netflix nixed any reveals until we’re closer to the release date, which they haven’t chosen yet (since we just got the first pass of Ep 1). My guess? Earliest we see a trailer is in 6 to 9 months. https://t.co/i7kvn8bjcG — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) August 26, 2020

The official description for the upcoming Netflix animated series reads as such:

"A radical return to Eternia, Revelation is a direct sequel series to the classic era of Masters of the Universe. Featuring fan-favorites He-Man, Orko, Cringer and Man-At-Arms, the story pits our heroic warriors and guardians of Castle Grayskull against Skeletor, Evil-Lyn, Beast Man and the vile legions of snake mountain! But after a ferocious final battle forever fractures Eternia, it’s up to Teela to solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to prevent the end of the Universe! Her journey will uncover the secrets of Grayskull at last. This is the epic He-Man and the Masters of the Universe saga fans have waited 35 years to see!"

