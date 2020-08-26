Kevin Smith Calls Netflix's Masters of the Universe "Fantastic" After First Watch

✖

Kevin Smith, the director of films such as Clerks and Mallrats and writer of comics like Batman and Green Arrow, is no stranger to the world of pop culture, and with his upcoming re-imagining of the He-Man series on Netflix with Masters Of The Universe: Revelation, he has already begun touting the look of the series! Produced by the same folks that were responsible for Netflix's Castlevania series at Powerhouse Animation, if the adventures of Trevor Belmont and his fellow vampire hunters are any indication, this will most certainly be an amazingly animated series if nothing else!

Masters Of The Universe: Revelation has been touting some big voice actors for the series, with legendary voice actor Mark Hamill playing the role of the main villain in Skeletor, and other actors such as Lena Headey, Diedrich Bader, Kevin Conroy, Liam Cunningham, Chris Wood, and Tony Todd lending their talents in bringing the denizens of Eternia to life. So far, we have yet to see character designs for this new world of He-Man yet, but based on Kevin Smith's testimonial shared on his Twitter Account, we can't wait to see what Powerhouse has done in bringing the long running franchise back to life.

Kevin Smith shared his impressions of the first animatics for the opening eight episodes, touting how it looks "fantastic" before corrections/enhancements are made by Powerhouse Animation, hinting that the designs might improve even more from what he's seen so far:

After seeing amazing animatics for 8 episodes so far, I just watched the first fully animated pass of @MastersOfficial. And even before @powerhouseanim makes corrections/enhancements? Zoar above, this show looks FANTASTIC! Congrats to @Mattel & @netflix! Can’t wait until 2021... pic.twitter.com/6GKQuK67o1 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) August 26, 2020

Smith, who long ago earned his "geek cred" with numerous different projects will act as showrunner for the series, and while a premiere date has yet to be given for Revelations, fans of the original series as well as fans of Netflix's original series apparently will have a lot to look forward to when it comes to the rebirth of the world of Eternia and the eternal struggle between He-Man and the villainous Skeletor.

Are you excited for the arrival of Masters Of The Universe: Revelation? Do you think it may have a similar art style to Castlevania? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Eternia!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.