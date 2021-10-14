Kevin Smith Reveals Details on Savage He-Man in Masters of the Universe: Revelation





Masters of the Universe: Revelation gave viewers a soft reboot/sequel to the original series, adding in some adult situations and plenty of violence that wasn’t ultimately seen in the television show that introduced the world to He-Man in the 1980s, and with the second season set to arrive on November 23rd, creator Kevin Smith is revealing new details about the upcoming episodes. In a recent installment of Smith’s Podcast, FatMan Beyond, the prolific director decided to shed some light on the new form that is being given to Prince Adam following the traumatic conclusion of the first season.

Smith details the new, very different version of He-Man while showing his audience the latest poster for Masters of the Universe: Revelation, with this iteration of Prince Adam being labeled as “Savage He-Man” and seemingly not having complete control over the Power of Greyskull which flows through his veins:

“The idea of Savage He-Man is what happens if Adam calls down the power without the sword as a conduit, as something that governs who he becomes. At one point in the show, he calls down the power without the sword and becomes the Savage He-Man.”

The mind behind Revelation also expanded on the origin of this new version of the guardian of Eternia

“Its based on the first incarnation, the very first drawing of He-Man where he had a battle-ax in his hand and was much more of a barbarian.”

The first season of Masters of the Universe Revelation came to a close with Skeletor running Prince Adam through and leaving him on the verge of death, taking the power of Greyskull for himself and ending on a rather mind-blowing cliffhanger as Eternia’s greatest foe was now the most powerful being in the universe. Though fans wondered whether or not Adam had kicked the bucket, it seems that the inclusion of this Savage He-Man might just mean that Prince Adam is still among the land of the living, though might not have complete control over his power.

