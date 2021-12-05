Masters of the Universe: Kevin Smith Has Ideas for Future Revelation Episodes

Kevin Smith revealed he has ideas for future Masters of the Universe: Revelation episodes should the series get picked up for another season! The animated series released its second half of episodes last month, and fans finally got to see how Kevin Smith,Netflix, and Mattel Television ended their new vision for the classic He-Man and the Masters of the Universe animated series. But while these final episodes seemingly brought the season to an end, it was clear by its final moments that there were some plans already in place for what could be coming next for the new series.

The final moments of the debut season dropped some curious teases for the potential future of the series, but one has yet to be officially confirmed by Netflix as of this writing. Opening up about the release of the new episodes in a recent live episode of his Fatman Beyond podcast, Kevin Smith revealed that he’s got some more ideas in the pipeline should the series receive enough support from fans and Netflix to pick up a full second season of the series, noting that he really hopes he gets the chance.

“We are in a place now where we get to figure out if we get to go again…” Smith began. “Based on the first round of episodes, things were looking very positive. Hopefully, based on dropping Part 2 and how many people finished the whole thing…if that’s all positive, if we reached what they call ‘efficiency’ then we might get to do it again,” Smith explained before telling fans about potential future seasons, “Fingers crossed, so watch the sh– out of it if you want to see more. That’s how we get to do it again. I hope we get to do it again. It’d be so good to do it again cause I got ideas.”

It’s clear by Smith’s excitement about the release of the series that he does have plans for more episodes in the future, but that will be on Netflix and Mattel Television to make that happen for sure. Fans of the series responded much better to the second half than the first, but we won’t know one way or the other until Netflix reveals themselves that a second season of the series is on the way.

