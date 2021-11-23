Masters Of The Universe: Revelation Kills Three Major Character In Series’ Return





Masters of the Universe: Revelation hasn’t been shy about adding in some violent scenes, with the first episode of the series going so far as to kill both He-Man and Skeletor, so it shouldn’t be surprising that Part 2’s premiere does the same with two classic characters from Eternia’s mythos. While the first part of the series focused on Teela assembling a new team of heroes and villains seeking to bring Prince Adam back from the grave in order to return magic to Eternia, though things definitely did not go as planned.

Warning. If you have yet to watch the premiere episode of Masters of the Universe Revelation: Part 2, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With Skeletor now having the power of a god, and appropriately calling himself “Skelegod,” Teela, Andra, and Prince Adam are on the run, looking for a way to restore the power into its rightful place. The trio manages to run into some familiar faces from the past of the He-Man series in Fisto and Clamp Champ, who are unfortunately transformed into demons by Skeletor’s power. With Adam and company forced to kill them to save themselves, we then learn that Skeletor is able to capture their souls and send them to the underworld, proving just how powerful the skull-faced villain has become.

On the flip side, the Sorceress is killed by Skelegod himself at Castle Greyskull, leaving Man At Arms the unfortunate position of facing down the all-powerful villain and his cohorts. These deaths set the stage for how serious the rest of the second half of the series would be, which sees plenty of violence throughout.

The grand finale of this season sees Orko returning from his fate, and while Fisto and Clamp Champ aren’t shown, it is possible that they were also able to come back to the land of the living themselves. The Sorceress however is happy in her place among the land of the dead, having passed off her role to Teela, who ends the first season as the new head of Castle Greyskull.

What did you think of this trio of deaths that took place in the first episode of Part 2 of Revelation? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Eternia.