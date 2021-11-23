Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 2 Is Now On Netflix

Masters of the Universe has made a big comeback in the last year, and Netflix is ready to push it forward once more. After all, Kevin Smith’s animated take on the franchise has new episodes ready to go. If you head over to Netflix, you can watch the second half of Masters of the Universe: Revelation right now, and fans will want to do so ASAP.

For those who might not know, Masters of the Universe: Revelation is back on Netflix’s radar. The fantastical anime was announced by Netflix a couple of years back with Smith tapped to create the project. The show made its big debut in July 2021, and now, the second half of season one is streaming for fans.

LET THE POWER RETURN!@MastersOfficial REVELATION Part 2 is on @netflix RIGHT NOW! The Sword of Power is in the hands of the ultimate evil as we return to Eternia to see if our Heroic Warriors can save the Universe from SkeleGod! Big thanks to our @powerhouseanim for crushing it! pic.twitter.com/WvAery3ygp — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) November 23, 2021

If you haven’t checked out the show period, well – you can do so whenever you feel like it. Masters of the Universe: Revelation is not hard to find on the website. As for talent, Chris Wood oversees the voice of Prince Adam and He-Man while Mark Hamill takes care of Skeletor. There are other top-tier stars in the hit anime including Sarah Michelle Gellar, Lena Headey, Alicia Silverstone, and more.

You can check out the second half of Masters of the Universe: Revelation right now on Netflix if you’d like. At this point, there is no word on whether the show will get a full second season. It all comes down to the power of Castle Grayskull and the fandom’s desire to see more of He-Man’s journey.

What do you think about this new addition to Netflix? Will you be checking out Masters of the Universe: Revelation this weekend?