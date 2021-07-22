Masters of the Universe: Revelation - What to Know Ahead of the Netflix Show's Debut

✖

It has been some years since fans of He-Man got to check in on the hero, but their wait will be over soon. After all, Netflix is about to bring its take on Masters of the Universe to life. Kevin Smith's continuation of the franchise is going live in less than 24 hours, and there are some things you will want to know about the story.

Thankfully, Netflix did see this coming. The brand released a minute-long video to answer some of the biggest questions you may have about Masters of the Universe: Revelation. As it turns out, Prince Adam has a big job to do, and Skeletor plans to get in his way as usual.

Here's everything you need to know about MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVELATION in 60 seconds, then keep reading for the full breakdown of what you need to know before watching the new @MastersOfficial series (thread) pic.twitter.com/696ouP2N5x — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) July 22, 2021

"Masters of the Universe: Revelation picks up where the 1980s Filmation cartoon left off - on Eternia - a sword and sorcery-esque planet that’s home to our hero, He-Man. Friends and allies the Sorceress, Man-At-Arms, Cringer, and Orko know He-Man’s secret identity - Prince Adam," Netflix posted on Twitter alongside a video explainer. The clip, which can be found above, shows star Chris Wood breaks down all the highlights of this new series. And as expected, Smith has crafted an action-packed for fans.

"The Sword of Power (also sometimes called the Power Sword) was given to Prince Adam by the Sorceress, and he uses it to call upon the power of Grayskull to transform into He-Man. He-Man fights to protect Eternia, alongside his powerful allies, including Teela. eela is the Captain of the Royal Guard, Man-At-Arms’ adopted daughter, and Prince Adam’s friend. Together with the Sorceress, Man-At-Arms, Cringer (who transforms into Battle Cat!), Orko, and other companions, they defend all of Eternia from evil."

Continuing, the Masters of the Universe explainer goes on to touch upon the importance of Castle Grayskull and its hidden power. Of course, this is the thing Skeletor is looking for on Snake Mountain. He has the help of all his minions including Evil-Lyn to see his goal through, but they are thwarted more often than not. And soon, this new Netflix series will dish out a new tale for He-Man fans to eat up!

What do you think of this new take on Masters of the Universe? Will you be checking out this Netflix series?