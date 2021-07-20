Masters of the Universe: Revelations Debuts New Premiere Clip

✖

Kevin Smith is set to unleash his brand new take on the world of Eternia with Masters of the Universe: Revelation set to arrive on the streaming service of Netflix later this week, bringing back the battle between He-Man and Skeletor to a new generation while honoring the events of the original series that kicked everything off. While there are still many secrets surrounding this upcoming animated series, Smith has assembled a large cast of voice actors that will help bring back the power of Greyskull to the world at large, including Mark Hamill of Star Wars fame as the nefarious Skeletor.

The new clip, released via IGN, sees He-Man, Man At Arms, and Teela dealing with an underwater threat that was spawned by Skeletor and Evil Lynn, clearly still up to their evil ways in the upcoming animated series. Much like the original series, the heroes here can make a number of wisecracks at Skeletor's expense, showing that Smith is certainly keen to retain the aesthetic of the original series while also adding in a new flair thanks in part to the animators at Powerhouse Animation, who have been responsible for such hits as Castlevania and Blood of Zeus.

IGN shared the brand new clip from Masters of the Universe: Revelation prior to the long-awaited arrival of the animated series, which shows that Smith himself has a keen grasp on the characters themselves and was clearly looking to stay true to the characters as they had appeared in the original series:

Skeletor tries to drown He-Man and his allies in this exclusive clip from Netflix and Kevin Smith's Masters of the Universe: Revelation. https://t.co/PFd7pU9ZNT pic.twitter.com/0DepAeYunU — IGN (@IGN) July 20, 2021

On top of Mark Hamill bringing to life the villainous Skeletor, the likes of Sarah Michelle Gellar, Liam Cunningham, Lena Headey, Diedrich Bader, Alicia Silverstone, Henry Rollins, Tony Todd, and Kevin Conroy are just a few of the stars that are set to appear in this upcoming animated series. With Netflix continuing to unveil new animated series to add to its expanding library, it's clear that Masters of the Universe: Revelations is vying to be one of its biggest to date.

Are you hyped for the arrival of the world of Eternia later this week? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Masters of the Universe.