Netflix Orders Mech Cadets Series

✖

Netflix hasn't been shy about entering the world of anime with original series including the likes of Castlevania, Yasuke, Aggretsuko, and more helping the streaming service carve out a niche for itself, and it seems as if the platform is adding another series to their library with the upcoming adaptation of the Boom Studios' property known as Mech Cadets. Originally debuting in 2017 as Mech Cadet Yu by comic company Boom Studios by writer Gene Pak and artist Takeshi Miyazawa, Mech Cadets is one of three new animated series announced by Netflix, alongside Boons And Curses and Monkey King.

For those who might not be familiar with the original property, the official description for the comic by Boom Studios, which lasted for twelve issues originally, reads as such:

"Once a year, giant robots from outer space come to Earth and bond with young cadets from the elite Sky Corps Academy to defend the world from the terrifying aliens known as the Sharg. It’s a great honor to be chosen, but this year…well, the wrong kid was picked."

Netflix revealed the acquisition of the new animated series on their Official Twitter Account, noting that Polygon Pictures will be joining the streaming service in bringing this unique mech series to life:

MECH CADETS: an animated series based on the Boom! Studios comic series Mech Cadet Yu by Greg Pak and Takeshi Miyazawa. The series is executive produced by Boom! Studios, Japanese studio Polygon Pictures Inc. and Aaron Lam who serves as the writer and an executive producer. pic.twitter.com/43QXQZYtK6 — Netflix Family (@netflixfamily) May 20, 2021

Boom Studios might not have the notoriety of its competitors in Marvel and DC Comics, but the company founded in 2005 has created plenty of original stories that have helped bolster their notoriety over the years. Venturing into the world of superheroes with series including Irredeemable and Suicide Risk, Boom was also responsible for comic properties such as The Woods, Day Men, and Hit to name a few. On top of these original series, Boom has also licensed several classic properties to create new comics for, including the likes of Big Trouble in Little China, Planet of the Apes, Firefly, Escape from New York, and many more.

Are you excited about the arrival of Mech Cadets? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Netflix's original animated series.