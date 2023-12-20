Tokyo Ghoul Creator Revives Ken Kaneki With New Art

Tokyo Ghoul remains one of the best series to come out of Shueisha in the past decade. The dark series has enough action and drama to keep any reader hooked, and the legacy of Tokyo Ghoul is still going on strong. Despite its finale, netizens keep on revisiting Tokyo Ghoul, and creator Sui Ishida is all too happy to host these fans. Now, the artist is celebrating the story's new life with some special art, and it puts Ken Kaneki center stage.

As you can see below, the artwork comes from Ishida straight on social media. The artist took to X (Twitter) to share the gift with Tokyo Ghoul fans in time for the holidays. We can see the artist's updated design for Ken in this piece. Dressed in a black jacket, Ken's white hair and mismatched eyes are impossible to mistake. And if we're being honest, the character has never looked better.

Obviously, it has been some time since Tokyo Ghoul was around to give any updates on Ken. When the series ended, Ishida wrapped the story with few loose ends. Ken was left to live life with his growing family, so he got a happy ending at last. This finale came to light in July 2018 as Ishida's sequel Tokyo Ghoul:re came to a close. And of course, the Tokyo Ghoul anime finished its run in December 2018.

Sadly, the Tokyo Ghoul anime failed to live up to the high expectations of fans. Ishida's manga is nothing short of gorgeous, and its quick pacing makes it a juicy read. Sadly, Studio Pierrot didn't quite capture the story's charm, and many fans to this day are begging for a redo. At this time, no public plans are in the works for a Tokyo Ghoul comeback, but Ishida is keeping busy nonetheless. The artist is working on a new series these days named Choujin X, after all.

If you want to check out Tokyo Ghoul for yourself, you can read its official synopsis below before binging the anime. The series is streaming now on Hulu and Crunchyroll.

"Haise Sasaki has been tasked with teaching Qs Squad how to be outstanding investigators, but his assignment is complicated by the troublesome personalities of his students and his own uncertain grasp of his Ghoul powers. Can he pull them together as a team, or will Qs Squad first assignment be their last?"

What do you think about this Tokyo Ghoul treat? Are you holding out for an anime reboot someday?