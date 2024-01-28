Solo Leveling Unearths Jinwoo's Insane Power in Epic New Clip: Watch

Solo Leveling has become this season's must-watch anime and for good reason. Based on one of the best-selling webtoons of all time, Solo Leveling has enough action to satisfy any viewer. The winter cour brought Jinwoo to our screens, and the World's Weakest Hunter is ready to prove his critics wrong. The fighter has leveled up since Solo Leveling began, and now episode four has outed the hero's insane new power.

The whole thing came to light this weekend as episode four went live. It was there netizens caught up with Jinwoo as he recuperated from the ill-fated adventure that helped him power up. Faced with a desire to grow stronger, Solo Leveling episode four gives Jinwoo a chance to dungeon solo, and it is there we see the protagonist go off.

THEY WENT OFF WITH THE ANIMATION AND VOICE ACTING 🔥 #俺レベ #SoloLeveling pic.twitter.com/mVsMhrThkQ — 隔離 Iso 👑 (@iWhiteMC) January 27, 2024

As you can see above, Solo Leveling did not spare any expense with Jinwoo's first solo adventure. The hero was faced with a massive snake whose strength and speed were hard to match. Even with the dungeon being E-rank, Jinwoo was paralyzed by fear at first, but that doesn't last for long. The hero goes on to show the snake an insane battle, and the clip proves Jinwoo has grown leagues even since episode one went live.

Obviously, Solo Leveling has more to explore with Jinwoo. The character has barely begun his journey of self-exploration, and A-1 Pictures is handling the affair with ease. At four episodes in, the Solo Leveling anime is most certainly living up to readers' expectations. So if you are not caught up with the hit anime, Solo Leveling is streaming on Crunchyroll.

Want to know more about the webtoon series? No sweat! You can read the official description of Solo Leveling below for all the details:

"Known as the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind, E-rank hunter Jinwoo Sung's contribution to raids amounts to trying not to get killed. Unfortunately, between his mother's hospital bills, his sister's tuition, and his own lack of job prospects, he has no choice but to continue to put his life on the line. So when an opportunity arises for a bigger payout, he takes it...only to come face-to-face with a being whose power outranks anything he's ever seen! With the party leader missing an arm and the only healer a quivering mess, can Jinwoo some­how find them a way out?"

What do you think about this Solo Leveling update? Are you keeping up with the anime? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!