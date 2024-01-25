Kyoto Animation Arsonist Sentenced to Death

In 2019, the anime world was turned on its head after Kyoto Animation came under attack. The beloved studio was targeted by an arsonist, and the fire killed 36 people while injuring dozens more. For years, the suspect behind the Kyoto Animation arson has been in custody, and their trial began in earnest last year. Now, the courts have decided, and Shinji Aoba has been sentenced to death for his crimes.

The information comes from Japan Times as the Kyoto District Court revealed its decision today. Aoba, 45, has been formally convicted for setting fire to one of Kyoto Animation's studios. In July 2019, the shocking crime destroyed lives and left Aoba himself severely injured. Following medical treatment and a number of COVID-19 delays, the trial against Aoba began last year, and now judge Keisuke Masuda has found the man guilty.

According to court documents, Masada believes Aoba was "neither insane nor feeble-minded" during the time of the arson. As such, the culprit is able to bear responsibility for his crimes. This decision paved the way for Aoba's death sentence which is not often seen in Japan.

While many nations no longer allow capital punishment, Japan has upheld the death penalty. It is not a typical sentence by any means as less than 100 people have been executed in Japan since 2000. The most recent death sentence was carried out in July 2022 for Tomohiro Kato, the person behind the Akihabara massacre in 2008. At this time, there are 107 inmates on death row in Japan, and now that list will expand with Aoba.

At this time, Kyoto Animation has not released a statement regarding the sentence. Years have passed since the tragic arson, and the studio is still hurting from the loss. With more than 60 victims to its name, the Kyoto Animation arson marked one of the deadliest events in Japan since the closing of World War II. There is no denying its tragedy, and now the legal system has handed down punishment to the person responsible for the deadly event.

