Metroid Prime Meets Neon Genesis Evangelion in this Stunning Crossover

Neon Genesis Evangelion is one of the most prolific mecha anime for a number of reasons, and beyond the psychological and metaphor enriched narrative one of the major draws of the series is undoubtedly the iconic designs of its central mechas. Fans wouldn’t joke so much about Shinji getting in the robot if the robot wasn’t so slick looking, and you’d be hard pressed to improve its design.

But one fan found an interesting new take on the mecha by blending it with Metroid’s Samus Aran, and now fans can’t get the thought of a major Metroid mecha anime series out of their heads because it just fits so well.

Metroid X Neon Genesis: Evangelion 리들리랑 다크 사무스도 해보고 싶었지만 다음 기회에 ㅠ∀ㅠ (※ Traced/retouched scenes from the original animation movie) pic.twitter.com/WqBZS9rl3g — Roviahc (@quahn06) July 15, 2019

Artist @quahn06 shared the above Metroid and Neon Genesis Evangelion mash-up to Twitter, and it’s been an instant hit with fans. Taking the skeleton of the Eva units, this re-do places Samus Aran’s color scheme and makes for a much more intriguing creation. Given the arm cannon, this mecha would definitely be more dangerous to pilot…outside of the actual traumatic tolls it takes on the pilots themselves.

Seeing this mash-up has sparked all sorts of hilarious jokes from fans as they have imagined Samus as the main character as Neon Genesis Evangelion instead. Insisting that she would jump into action much sooner, and some fans arguing against this, what fans can agree on is that it would be a much different series overall. But seeing this has definitely sparked talk of Metroid and how well it would fit into an anime series. At the very least, Samus should get a mech suit somehow.

Neon Genesis Evangelion is a psychological drama by way of giant monster versus mech anime. The franchise debuted as a television series in 1995-1996 with two films following in 1997. Neon Genesis Evangelion: Death & Rebirth is an one-part drastically abridged retelling of the first 24 episodes of the television series, and one part new animation. The End of Evangelion, the second film, would incorporate some of Death & Rebirth’s original animation and offer an alternate take on the original series’ controversial final two episodes.

The series follows Shinji Ikari, who is recruited by his father to pilot the giant mech Evangelion in the fight against giant monsters known as Angels in the futuristic city of Tokyo-3. But Shinji is unwilling to bear this huge responsibility and is often conflicted about taking part in a war he was dragged into. This conflict of emotions leads to many introspective episodes that cover the range of religious, philosophical, and existential concepts.