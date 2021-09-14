Mike Tyson Mysteries Fans Celebrate Norm Macdonald

Saturday Night Live star Norm MacDonald died at the age of 61 today and fans of Mike Tyson Mysteries are sharing their favorite moments on social media. The adult swim show is one of the more random entries for a network that prides itself on being left-field. MacDonald actually voices the Pigeon on the show as he travels along with a fictionalized version of the former boxing phenom, his daughter, and the Marquess of Queensbury. It’s a very wild romp, especially when the comedian gets to toss those zingers out. His interplay with Jim Rash’s ghostly father of boxing is especially. But, Twitter is always a fountain of wonderful callbacks and today’s been no different in that regard. Luckily, Mike Tyson Mysteries is available on adult swim’s website and some episodes on HBO Max so people are getting in with all the best moments as the entire Internet pays tribute to a legend.

https://twitter.com/JatesMB/status/1437859110037381121?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

adult swim describes the show:

“In Mike Tyson Mysteries, a new half-hour animated adult comedy series from Warner Bros. Animation, Mike Tyson is taking the fight from the boxing ring to the streets … by solving mysteries! The series also features the voices of Norm Macdonald (SNL, Norm), Rachel Ramras (The Looney Tunes Show), and Oscar® winner Jim Rash (Community).”

Norm you were my spirit animal in Mike Tyson Mysteries. And on top of that a superb comedian. RIP pic.twitter.com/uNAOhQCN6Z — WTF Kyle?!? (@_WTFKyle) September 14, 2021

https://twitter.com/EazyEthann/status/1437870298167185409?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/Tommy_Slick/status/1437869773287608321?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Like Mike Tyson Mysteries for example https://t.co/g4bd79vsvA — Ash Parrish (@adashtra) September 14, 2021

In honor of Norm MacDonald, here’s my favorite scene from Mike Tyson Mysteries. pic.twitter.com/QbT70V3Pdm — hash (@hashvvvvv) September 14, 2021

https://twitter.com/DaftPina/status/1437862678387691524?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/itsallgoode1/status/1437860668099682309?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

