Mike Tyson Punches Out Giant Shark and Sea Monster in New Animated Music Video

Mike Tyson has worn many hats over the past few decades -- boxing legend, wrestler, animated series star, and pop culture icon. Based on a new update, it looks like we can now add "EDM superstar" to that list. Over the weekend, the Los Angeles-based EDM group Tiki Lau debuted a brand-new track, which features vocals from Tyson. The song, which is appropriately titled "Mike Tyson", was released with an accompanying music video, which features an animated Tyson in an array of unexpected scenarios. In addition to chilling out on a beach, cartoon Tyson is shown fighting multiple outrageous foes, including a giant shark and a Loch Ness-like sea monster.

This isn't the first time in the past year that Tyson has been shown going toe-to-toe with a shark, as he made a live-action appearance in Tyson vs. Jaws: Rumble on the Reef, a special that was included in Discovery Channel's Shark Week. The special saw Tyson "knocking out" a shark while swimming underwater, in an effort to help subdue the shark for research purposes.

“I took on this challenger to overcome fears I still deal with in life,” Tyson said in a statement when the special was first announced. “I equate this with overcoming my fear of getting back into the ring at 54 years old. I learned from this experience doing Shark Week that whatever intimidates me, I am still able to step up to the challenge of overcoming anything that would prevent me from accomplishing my life’s mission of reaching my highest potential in life and bringing me closer to God.”

In addition, this past year has brought some surprising updates in Tyson's life -- the cancellation of Mike Tyson Mysteries by Adult Swim, movement on a Jamie Foxx-starring biopic about Tyson's life, and multiple appearances as part of All Elite Wrestling. Tyson is also scheduled to make his boxing return next month, with a "Frontline Battle" event that has been rescheduled for November 28th.

What do you think of Mike Tyson's EDM debut? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!