Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid Shares New Season 2 Promo

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid has shared an action-packed new promo for Season 2! First announced to be in the works back in 2018, Kyoto Animation will finally make its return with the second season of Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid later this year. This new season of the series brings back the titular Kobayashi along with the other returning favorites from the first season, and will include some new faces along for the ride with the second. Now that it's gearing up for its premiere during the Summer 2021 anime schedule, we're starting to see more than ever from the new season.

Miss Kobyashi's Dragon Maid's second season -- officially titled as Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S (the "S" stands for "Super Supreme Second life Starts") -- will be premiering in Japan this July and has debuted a new promo featuring some previously seen footage along with a cool new look at a fight between Tohru and new addition to the series, Iruru (who will be voiced by Tomomi Mineuchi in the anime):

Releasing this July as part of the Summer 2021 schedule, Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S features a returning staff and cast. The new season will be streaming with Crunchyroll upon its release for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS. They describe the new season as such:

"The wacky Dragon Maid is back again! A strange turn of events leads the Dragon, Tohru, to work as Miss Kobayashi's maid. She occasionally (that's a lie, she often) causes trouble for her beloved Miss Kobayashi while blending into human society and splendidly (that's a lie, only mediocrely) carrying out her maid duties.

Her fellow dragons, Kanna, Lucoa, Fafnir, and Elma all find their own places to fit in as well and enjoy interspecies interactions with the humans. Yet while they're all enjoying that laid-back and occasionally turbulent left, the threat of a new Dragon swoops down upon Miss Kobayashi."

