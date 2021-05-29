Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid Releases Cute Season 2 Visual

✖

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid has released a cute new key visual for the second season! Kyoto Animation first announced that a second season was in the works back in 2019, and after some tragic setbacks, the much anticipated second season of Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid will finally be making its debut later this year as part of the Summer 2021 anime schedule. With a currently planned release some time this July, Kyoto Animation has been celebrating with a series of cute new key visuals for the upcoming season highlighting each of the returning favorites we will get to see with the show's return.

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid Season 2 had planned to release five different visuals in the weeks leading up to the season premiere, and the first four in this collection featured new looks at Kobayashi and Tohru, Kanna and Riko Saikawa, Lucoa and Shouta Magatsuchi, and Fafnir and Makoto Takiya. Now the fifth one has debuted and it features a cute new look at Tohru and Elma. Check it out below from the series' official Twitter account:

Miss Kobyashi's Dragon Maid Season 2 -- officially titled as Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S (the "S" stands for "Super Supreme Second life Starts") -- will be premiering this July in Japan with a largely returning staff and cast. The new season has been confirmed to stream with Crunchyroll alongside its drop in Japan and they describe the new season as such:

"The wacky Dragon Maid is back again! A strange turn of events leads the Dragon, Tohru, to work as Miss Kobayashi's maid. She occasionally (that's a lie, she often) causes trouble for her beloved Miss Kobayashi while blending into human society and splendidly (that's a lie, only mediocrely) carrying out her maid duties. Her fellow dragons, Kanna, Lucoa, Fafnir, and Elma all find their own places to fit in as well and enjoy interspecies interactions with the humans. Yet while they're all enjoying that laid-back and occasionally turbulent left, the threat of a new Dragon swoops down upon Miss Kobayashi."

How do you feel about each of these new looks at Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S? What did you think of the first season? Did you like it enough to tune into the new one? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!