Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid Shares Adorable Season 2 Visual

✖

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid has released an adorable new visual for Season 2! The fan favorite anime first made its debut back in 2017, and has since gone on to massive success with fans. Now after a long wait due to tragic events for Kyoto Animation and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the anime will finally be returning for its second season later this year as part of the Summer 2021 anime season. With its premiere drawing closer, Kyoto Animation is hyping up this return with a special kind of countdown for the new season.

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid will officially be returning for its second season some time this July, and to celebrate, the series' official Twitter account will be launching five different key visuals for the new season in the weeks leading up to this return. The first of these new visuals has debuted and features the main duo of the titular Kobyashi and Tohru. Check it out below:

Miss Kobyashi's Dragon Maid's second season -- officially titled as Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S (the "S" stands for "Super Supreme Second life Starts") -- will be premiering this July in Japan with a largely returning staff and cast. The new season has been confirmed to stream with Crunchyroll alongside its initial release in Japan, and they describe the new season as such:

"The wacky Dragon Maid is back again! A strange turn of events leads the Dragon, Tohru, to work as Miss Kobayashi's maid. She occasionally (that's a lie, she often) causes trouble for her beloved Miss Kobayashi while blending into human society and splendidly (that's a lie, only mediocrely) carrying out her maid duties.

Her fellow dragons, Kanna, Lucoa, Fafnir, and Elma all find their own places to fit in as well and enjoy interspecies interactions with the humans. Yet while they're all enjoying that laid-back and occasionally turbulent left, the threat of a new Dragon swoops down upon Miss Kobayashi."

What do you think of this newest look at Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid's new season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!