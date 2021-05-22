Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid Season 2 Shares New Visual

✖

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid has shared a new key visual for the second season of the series! After making a huge impact with its debut a few years ago, Kyoto Animation is finally taking on the next season in the series. It's gearing up for a release this July as part of the Summer 2021 anime season, and given that this season is so close to its debut, Kyoto Animation has been celebrating in style with a collection of new key visuals highlighting each of the characters making their way back for the new season of the series.

Following the release of three different visuals featuring Kobayashi and Tohru, Kanna and Riko Saikawa, Lucoa and Shouta Magatsuchi, is the fourth key visual for the new season with a close look at the returning Fafnir and Makoto Takiya. This duo is a pretty popular one with fans, so it's definitely great to see they are coming back for a new season along with the new additions making their appearance in the new episodes. Check it out below:

Miss Kobyashi's Dragon Maid's second season -- officially titled as Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S (the "S" stands for "Super Supreme Second life Starts") -- will be premiering this July in Japan with a largely returning staff and cast. The new season has been confirmed to stream with Crunchyroll alongside its initial release in Japan (it's also where you can catch up with the first season), and they describe the new season as such:

"The wacky Dragon Maid is back again! A strange turn of events leads the Dragon, Tohru, to work as Miss Kobayashi's maid. She occasionally (that's a lie, she often) causes trouble for her beloved Miss Kobayashi while blending into human society and splendidly (that's a lie, only mediocrely) carrying out her maid duties. Her fellow dragons, Kanna, Lucoa, Fafnir, and Elma all find their own places to fit in as well and enjoy interspecies interactions with the humans. Yet while they're all enjoying that laid-back and occasionally turbulent left, the threat of a new Dragon swoops down upon Miss Kobayashi."

What do you think? Are you excited for Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid to come back for another season? Will you be tuning in this Summer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!