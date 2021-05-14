Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid Releases New Season 2 Visual

✖

Miss Kobyashi's Dragon Maid has released a new visual for its upcoming second season! It's been a few years since the first season of the series made its splash with fans, and due to a few tragic setbacks for Kyoto Animation, the second season has been in the works for quite a while. But the wait will soon be over as fans will get to see how hard at work the team at Kyoto Animation has been on the new season of the series. While there is no concrete date set for the new season just yet, Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid will be coming back this Summer.

With its second season return set for this July, Miss Kobyashi's Dragon Maid has been releasing a series of adorable visuals hyping up its new premiere. The first visual shared a new look at Tohru and Kobayashi, the second focused on Kanna and Riko Saikawa, and now the third visual in the series has shared a new look at the returning Shouta and Lucoa. Check it out below:

Miss Kobyashi's Dragon Maid's second season -- officially titled as Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S (the "S" stands for "Super Supreme Second life Starts") -- will be premiering this July in Japan with a largely returning staff and cast. The new season has been confirmed to stream with Crunchyroll alongside its initial release in Japan, and they describe the new season as such:

"The wacky Dragon Maid is back again! A strange turn of events leads the Dragon, Tohru, to work as Miss Kobayashi's maid. She occasionally (that's a lie, she often) causes trouble for her beloved Miss Kobayashi while blending into human society and splendidly (that's a lie, only mediocrely) carrying out her maid duties. Her fellow dragons, Kanna, Lucoa, Fafnir, and Elma all find their own places to fit in as well and enjoy interspecies interactions with the humans. Yet while they're all enjoying that laid-back and occasionally turbulent left, the threat of a new Dragon swoops down upon Miss Kobayashi."

