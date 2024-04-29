Mission: Yozakura Family to Begin "Final Battle" Soon

Mission: Yozakura Family is ready to move into its final stretch. After five years, the popular series has made a name for itself with fans across the globe. These days, all-new fans are finding Mission: Yozakura Family courtesy of its anime. And as for the manga, well – a new editor's note confirms its last push is upon us.

According to Shueisha, the "final battle" of Mission: Yozakura Family will begin shortly. In fact, the magazine's editorial team says the showdown will begin in the next chapter of Weekly Shonen Jump. To celebrate, the manga will get its own color page, and a Mission: Yozakura Family extra will be included in the issue.

As you can imagine, fans of Mission: Yozakura Family are sad to see the manga enter its final stretch. The manga has been very successful under Shueisha despite the industry's competitive standards. Creator Hitsuji Gondaira has been guiding Mission: Yozakura Family since August 2019, and they've packed a ton of twists into the tale. And now, anime audiences are getting the chance to see the story come to life.

After all, Mission: Yozakura Family did make its anime debut this moth. Silver Link brought the first season of Mission: Yozakura Family to life, and the anime has earned solid reviews since its launch. The combination of its spy action and rom-com vibes is addictive. So if you want to check out the anime, Mission: Yozakura Family is streaming on Crunchyroll. For more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Taiyo Asano is a super shy high school student and the only person he can talk to is his childhood friend, Mutsumi Yozakura. It turns out that Mutsumi is the daughter of the ultimate spy family! Even worse, Mutsumi is being harassed by her overprotective, nightmare of a brother, Kyoichiro. What drastic steps will Taiyo have to take to save Mutsumi?! A spy family comedy – the mission begins!"

What do you make of this Mission: Yozakura Family update?