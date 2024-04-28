The Quintessential Quintuplets Sequel Anime Announced With Trailer, Poster

The Quintessential Quintuplets is coming back for a new story from the original creator, and fans have gotten the first look at the new The Quintessential Quintuplets* anime with a new trailer and poster! The Quintessential Quintuplets ended its run with Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine back in 2020, but Negi Haruba's original manga franchise continued on with its successful anime adaptation. Following the two seasons of the TV anime, The Quintessential Quintuplets officially brought its own story to an end with a new movie adapting the final bits of the manga. But that was far from all we've seen from the anime since.

The Quintessential Quintuplets is now celebrating the fifth anniversary of the TV anime's original release in 2019, and the franchise is going all out with several new projects for the titular quintuples. One of these new projects is the newly announced The Quintessential Quintuplets* is a new anime featuring an original story from creator Negi Haruba that will be taking place after the original series and following the quintuplets on their honeymoon trip. You can check out the first look at the new anime below, and promo announcing its production in the video above.

What Is The Quintessential Quintuplets?

The Quintessential Quintuplets ran for two seasons of the TV anime and ended its run with a feature film, but also came back for a new special adapting more of the material from the manga not seen in the anime. The Quintessential Quintuplets* is the title of a new anime project depicting events after the finale with a story and full supervision from the original creator, but has yet to confirm its format, staff, or release information as of the time of this publication. You can check out the anime's two seasons and finale movie now streaming with Crunchyroll.

As for what to expect from the anime's story, Crunchyroll teases The Quintessential Quintuplets is teased as such, "Uesugi Fuutarou, a high school second-year from a poor family, receives a highly appealing offer to work part-time as a tutor... but his students turn out to be girls from his own class! What's more, they're quintuplets... and all five are beautiful, but happen to be problem students who have borderline grades and hate studying! Looks like his first assignment will be to win all the sisters' trust?! Every day is a wild party in this rom-com centering around the quintuplet sisters of the Nakano household!"