Mob Psycho 100 Creator Announces New Manga One-Shot

It looks like the creator behind Mob Psycho 100 is gearing up for a busy spring. If you did not know, the artist just launched a new manga series titled Versus with Kodansha, and there is more on the way. A new report has confirmed Young Jump is about to publish a new one-shot by ONE, so readers better brace themselves.

According to a recent table of contents update, Kodansha plans on launching a new manga one-shot with artist Kiyoto Shitara. The story will be titled Ka-Ra Hai, and it is joining several other one-shots under Young Jump. The magazine is releasing a special issue this April dedicated to 'first chapters', so this one-shot might expand into something bigger if fans are interested.

Of course, ONE will have to balance his schedule given his current work. Versus debuted in 2022 after a long wait, and it is still being published alongside artists Kyotaro Azuma and Bose. Versus marks ONE's latest series debut since Reigen launched in 2018 as a spin-off to Mob Psycho 100. So after taking a little break, it seems ONE is back in action, and he's juggling these new projects all while updating One-Punch Man.

After all, ONE did get his start with One-Punch Man way back in 2009. The artist self-published the webcomic before it was adapted into a hit manga under artist Yusuke Murata. Both the webcomic and manga are ongoing more than a decade since their debut. And as fans know, One-Punch Man is thriving even after all this time. The anime has a third season on the way, and the One-Punch Man manga just wrapped a major arc featuring Garou.

As for Mob Psycho 100, the series closed for good last year when its anime wrapped. Studio Bones brought Mob's story to a close with an epic series finale. The show's ending came years after ONE wrapped his Mob Psycho 100 manga. The artist kickstarted the supernatural shonen in 2012 before ending the Shogakukan title in 2017. Of course, ONE revisited the world of Mob Psycho 100 with their Reigen spin-off. But these days, it seems Mob's legacy is on the back burner as ONE is now pursuing new projects across the board.

