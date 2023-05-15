Mob Psycho 100 Creator Revisits Mob in New Sketch

Mob Psycho 100 might have brought both its manga and anime runs to an end, but the original creator behind it all has revisited Shigeo Kageyama with a special new sketch! Mob Psycho 100 has been celebrating Mob's "graduation" following the end of the anime's third and final season last year, and it helps to reflect just how far Mob went over the course of the anime and manga's run. But fans still continue to hope to see more of Mob's adventures someday, and even the creator behind it all has kept the love for the series alive too.

Mob Psycho 100 series creator ONE has been fairly busy lately with not only a currently ongoing manga release in Versus, but even returned for a new chapter of the original One-Punch Man webcomic after two long years. But even with the creator being busy with all sorts of other works, ONE has managed to bring back Shigeo Kageyama with a special new sketch that pays tribute to the fan favorite protagonist in a fun new way. You can check it out as shared through ONE's official Twitter account below:

How to Watch Mob Psycho 100

Mob Psycho 100 has completed its manga and anime runs at the time of this writing, and while it's tough to check out the manga in a legal way, the anime is available to watch in full! You can now find all three seasons, OVAs and spin-off episodes for Mob Psycho 100 now streaming with Crunchyroll in both its original Japanese language and English dub audio. As for what to expect from the series, Crunchyroll teases Mob Psycho 100 as such:

"Kageyama Shigeo, a.k.a. 'Mob,' is a boy who has trouble expressing himself, but who happens to be a powerful esper. Mob is determined to live a normal life and keeps his ESP suppressed, but when his emotions surge to a level of 100%, something terrible happens to him! As he's surrounded by false espers, evil spirits, and mysterious organizations, what will Mob think? What choices will he make? The anime based on the original story by ONE, the idol of the webcomic world and creator of One-Punch Man, is coming your way with animation by leading animation studio Bones!"

